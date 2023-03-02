Ingredients
- 2 cups flour
- 1-1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 4 large eggs (room temperature)
- 1/2 cup milk
Instructions
- In a medium to large bowl mix together flour, salt and nutmeg.
- In a separate bowl, whisk the room temperature eggs, one at a time until they are well beaten together. Add the milk to the eggs and blend together. Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture and pour egg mixture into it.
- Mix until a soft dough forms. The dough should be just thicker than batter; spoon-able but not runny/pourable. Cover bowl with a hand towel and allow dough to rest for about 10 min.
- Bring 2-3 quarts of lightly salted water to a boil. Scoop about half of the batter into a Spatezle tool, or use the large holes of a grater, colander or steamer basket and use a spatula to push the batter through the holes, into the boiling water.
- Give the dumplings a gentle stir. Cook for 2-3 minutes, until they float to the surface. Use a slotted spoon to transfer dumplings into a colander to drain and then transfer them to a bowl. Repeat process with remainder of dough. This recipe will cook in two batches.
- Toss with butter and serve warm, OR for a final authentic step, sauté the cooked little dumplings on the stove top in a hot large fry pan with melted butter, flipping just once, until crisp on both sides.
- Cooked Spaetzle reheat very well and will keep for several days, stored in a container in the refrigerator.
