

Ingredients

6 large eggs

pinch kosher salt

pinch freshly ground black pepper

1 cup grated cheese, like cheddar or mozzarella

12 slices center cut bacon

8 slices whole grain bread

4 tablespoons salted butter

Instructions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt and pepper. Set aside. Cook bacon in a skillet over medium heat until golden and crispy. When it’s done remove it from the skillet onto a paper towel. Drain off all of the bacon fat, leaving just a smidgen in the pan to elevate the flavor of the eggs. Turn the heat WAY down and let the pan cool off a bit. So just give it a few minutes to cool before pouring in the egg mixture and you’ll be good to go. Stir the eggs around until they’re cooked through. Then remove the pan from the heat. Butter one side of each slice of bread and preheat your panini press according to manufacturer’s instructions. Working in batches, lay 4 slices of bread butter-side-down onto the press. Top with scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese. Place second slice of bread, butter-side-up on top of the cheese and close the press. Cook until dark golden. Cut and serve!

