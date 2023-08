It’s time to get the kids ready for school! Check out the amazing and delicious bakery items perfect for the kids first day back to school lunch. These are sure to make the kids excited to get back to another year of learning! These treats are perfection and available at your local Price Cutter!

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!