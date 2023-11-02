Ingredients
- 4 large tortillas
- 16 slices mozzarella cheese
- 1 bunch fresh basil (approx 10 leaves per quesadilla)
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes (halved – approx 8-10 tomatoes per quesadilla)
- 1 ½ cups rotisserie chicken (shredded)
- salt and pepper
- 2 avocados (sliced – half avocado per quesadilla)
- balsamic reduction (to serve)
Instructions
- Spray a large non-stick frying pan with oil and heat over medium heat.
- While pan is heating, assemble quesadillas as shown in photos above, by scattering mozarella, basil leaves, tomato halves, chicken and avocado slices over half of the tortilla. Season with salt and pepper.
- Transfer to frying pan, press the empty side firmly onto the filled side. Cook until golden brown, 2-4 minutes.
- Gently flip the quesadilla and cook until the other side is golden brown, another 2 or so minutes.
- Serve immediately, and don’t forget to drizzle generously with the balsamic drizzle!
