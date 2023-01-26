Ingredients
Lettuce Wrap Sauce
- ¼ cup maple syrup, brown sugar, or coconut sugar
- ¼ cup coconut aminos, tamari, or soy sauce
- 2 tsp rice vinegar
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- ¼ – ½ tsp red pepper flakes, optional
- 2 tsp arrowroot powder, or cornstarch
Ground Beef Filling
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 lb ground beef
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tsp grated fresh ginger
- 1 medium red bell pepper, finely diced
- ½ c shredded carrots
- 4 whole green onions, sliced into 1” pieces
- kosher salt, to taste
- ground pepper, to taste
- sesame seeds, to taste, for garnish
- Boston Bibb lettuce
- steamed white rice or sauteed cauliflower rice, optional, for serving
Instructions
- Make the sauce. Combine the maple syrup, coconut aminos, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes (if using) in a measuring cup. Whisk until combined. Add the arrowroot powder and whisk until well combined.
- Heat olive oil in a 10” skillet over medium high heat until it shimmers. Add the ground beef and cook, stirring with a wood spoon to break up, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring continuously, until very fragrant, 1-2 minutes.
- Add the bell pepper and carrots and cook until bite tender, 3-4 minutes.
- Pour the sauce over the skillet contents, then stir. Simmer until the sauce is slightly thickened, 2-3 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper if needed.
- Stir in the sliced green onions.
- Spoon the filling into lettuce wraps (with or without rice) and garnish with sesame seeds. Makes 8 wraps without rice, or 12 wraps with rice.
