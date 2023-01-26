Ingredients

Lettuce Wrap Sauce

  • ¼ cup maple syrup, brown sugar, or coconut sugar
  • ¼ cup coconut aminos, tamari, or soy sauce
  • 2 tsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
  • ¼ – ½ tsp red pepper flakes, optional
  • 2 tsp arrowroot powder, or cornstarch

Ground Beef Filling

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tsp grated fresh ginger
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, finely diced
  • ½ c shredded carrots
  • 4 whole green onions, sliced into 1” pieces
  • kosher salt, to taste
  • ground pepper, to taste
  • sesame seeds, to taste, for garnish
  • Boston Bibb lettuce
  • steamed white rice or sauteed cauliflower rice, optional, for serving

Instructions

  1. Make the sauce. Combine the maple syrup, coconut aminos, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes (if using) in a measuring cup. Whisk until combined. Add the arrowroot powder and whisk until well combined.
  2. Heat olive oil in a 10” skillet over medium high heat until it shimmers. Add the ground beef and cook, stirring with a wood spoon to break up, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
  3. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring continuously, until very fragrant, 1-2 minutes.
  4. Add the bell pepper and carrots and cook until bite tender, 3-4 minutes.
  5. Pour the sauce over the skillet contents, then stir. Simmer until the sauce is slightly thickened, 2-3 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper if needed.
  6. Stir in the sliced green onions.
  7. Spoon the filling into lettuce wraps (with or without rice) and garnish with sesame seeds. Makes 8 wraps without rice, or 12 wraps with rice.

