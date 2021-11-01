Archie’s Italian Eatery-11/01/21

NEW YORK (WPIX) -- New York City’s controversial COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect at midnight.

As of Monday morning, about 9,000 workers - mostly New York Police Department, Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) and sanitation employees - refused the order and were put on unpaid leave, according to a spokesperson from the mayor's office. About another 10,000 remained unvaccinated but were being considered for medical exemptions that would allow them to work and get tested weekly.