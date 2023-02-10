Ingredients
- 1 medium onion
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 32 oz. carton Beef broth
- 4 cups water
- 1 package egg noodles
Instructions
- On medium heat, in a stock pot, put 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. pepper, 2 Tbsp. butter and chopped or sliced onion.
- Sauté onion and then add beef and brown.
- Pour in broth and water, and add in Italian seasoning and 2 Tbsp. butter and bring to a boil.
- Add in egg noodles and cook until al denté.
- Add in the rest of salt and pepper if needed.
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!