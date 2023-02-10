Ingredients

  • 1 medium onion
  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1 32 oz. carton Beef broth 
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 package egg noodles 

Instructions

  1. On medium heat, in a stock pot, put 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. pepper, 2 Tbsp. butter and chopped or sliced onion. 
  2. Sauté onion and then add beef and brown. 
  3. Pour in broth and water, and add in Italian seasoning and 2 Tbsp. butter and bring to a boil. 
  4. Add in egg noodles and cook until al denté.
  5. Add in the rest of salt and pepper if needed. 

