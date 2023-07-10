KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
by: Charles Skyles
Posted: Jul 10, 2023 / 10:12 AM CDT
Updated: Jul 10, 2023 / 10:12 AM CDT
Amazon isn’t the only retailer with hot deals right now. Check out who else is having a sale.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be held on July 11 and 12 and it’s an excellent time to shop for early deals.
With drip coffee makers, you have little control over temperature or time. Instead, take advantage of what you can control, the beans, the grind and equipment.