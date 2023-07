Check out the amazing deals happening at Price Cutter. $1 off 6’” and 12” sub sandwiches. Babybel cheese for $4.99. And we can’t forget the amazing wood fire pizzas at the Price Cutter on E. Battlefield. These are so YUMMMMM!!!!!!!!

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!