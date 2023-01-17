Alamo Drafthouse is raising money this month for the Ozarks Literacy Council and all you have to do is grab a drink. Get all the information on the Charity On Tap above!

Alamo Drafthouse is the perfect place to catch a movie, hold your next private event, or just stop by to meet friends at The Backlot taproom. They’ve got an amazing menu, complete with local ingredient sourcing, to enjoy as you sit back and watch your feature or stop in for their weekly movie-themed trivia night each Thursday!

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!