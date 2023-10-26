Ingredients

2 large eggs

2 tsp. balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt and pepper

1/3 c. panko

4 large cloves garlic (2 grated and 2 chopped)

1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

1/2 c. flat-leaf parsley, chopped

8 oz. sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

8 oz. ground beef

1 lb. cherry tomatoes

1 red chile, sliced

1 tbsp. olive oil

4 small hero rolls, split and toasted

6 tbsp. ricotta cheese

Basil, for serving

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Stir in panko and let sit 1 minute. Stir in grated garlic and Parmesan, then parsley. Add sausage and beef and gently mix to combine. Shape meat mixture into 20 balls (about 1 1/2 inches each) and place in a single layer on air-fryer rack (the balls can touch but should not be stacked; cook in batches if necessary). Air-fry meatballs at 400°F for 5 minutes. In a bowl, toss tomatoes, chile and chopped garlic with oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Scatter over meatballs and continue air-frying until meatballs are cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes more. Spread ricotta on toasted rolls, then top with meatballs, grated Parmesan, roasted tomatoes and chile and basil if desired.

