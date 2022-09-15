Ingredients
- 1.5 lb chicken thighs
- ½ cup tomato sauce
- 1 red bell pepper chopped
- ½ cup peanut butter
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ½ onion chopped
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp bouillon powder
- 2 cups chicken stock or water
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp salt or to taste
Instructions
- Wash and pat dry the chicken.
- Mix some salt and pepper in a small bowl, then rub it on both sides of each chicken part.
- Pour some olive oil into a large skillet and then brown the chicken pieces on both sides on medium-high heat.
- When sufficiently browned, remove the chicken thighs from the oil and set them aside.
- Pour ¼ cup olive oil in a large soup pot and when heated, add the chopped onions and red bell pepper. Sauté for a few minutes on medium heat.
- Next, add the tomato sauce and spices (except the salt), simmer for a few minutes and pour in the chicken broth.
- Add the chicken pieces, give it a stir and simmer for about 10 minutes.
- Taste for salt and add some if you need.
- Finally, add the peanut butter into the pot and stir till it is well mixed in.
- Cook till the stew becomes thick.
- Your African chicken peanut stew is ready to be enjoyed!
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!