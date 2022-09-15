Ingredients

1.5 lb chicken thighs

½ cup tomato sauce

1 red bell pepper chopped

½ cup peanut butter

¼ cup olive oil

½ onion chopped

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp bouillon powder

2 cups chicken stock or water

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt or to taste

Instructions

Wash and pat dry the chicken. Mix some salt and pepper in a small bowl, then rub it on both sides of each chicken part. Pour some olive oil into a large skillet and then brown the chicken pieces on both sides on medium-high heat. When sufficiently browned, remove the chicken thighs from the oil and set them aside. Pour ¼ cup olive oil in a large soup pot and when heated, add the chopped onions and red bell pepper. Sauté for a few minutes on medium heat. Next, add the tomato sauce and spices (except the salt), simmer for a few minutes and pour in the chicken broth. Add the chicken pieces, give it a stir and simmer for about 10 minutes. Taste for salt and add some if you need. Finally, add the peanut butter into the pot and stir till it is well mixed in. Cook till the stew becomes thick. Your African chicken peanut stew is ready to be enjoyed!

