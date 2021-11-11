Adele One Night Only-11/11/21

COLUMBIA, Mo. --As the University of Missouri football squad tries to get its season turned around this coming weekend with a home game against South Carolina, a member of the team's defensive line is stepping forward in hopes his story off the field can help others.

Cannon York, a redshirt junior from Lebanon, Mo., arrived at Mizzou as a walk-on and redshirted as a freshman in 2018. In 2019, he saw the field in one game, but in 2020, he saw the field against Florida where he recovered a fumble, and then saw his first start the following week, he started for the first time. It led to getting put on scholarship soon after.