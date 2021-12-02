A Service of Comfort and Hope-12/02/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime Traveler
Crime
COVID Vaccine Updates
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
The big cats at the St. Louis Zoo have recovered from COVID-19
Video
Health Department: More residents became partially vaccinated in November
Minnesota man tests positive for omicron after visiting NY for convention
To fight Omicron, Biden to add travel rules, make at-home COVID tests free
Video
Cassidy Rainwater
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Thursday, December 2 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Hope
Video
How warm temperatures are affecting springtime plants
Video
Wednesday, December 1 Morning Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Ritter
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
What a MLB lockout could mean for the St. Louis Cardinals, fans
Greenwood cruises at Willard tournament
Video
Redbirds rally past Bears in Valley opener
Lebanon outscores Log-Rog in Fair Grove Tournament
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Living Ozarks
Frightly News
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
The Masked Singer
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Elite Arms Big Buck Contest
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Holiday Programming
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
A Service of Comfort and Hope-12/02/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Dec 2, 2021 / 10:27 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 2, 2021 / 10:27 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Where is the Garden of Eden? Why the LDS owns over 3,000 acres in Missouri
Springfield influencer apologizes after viral meal deal’s origins revealed
Multiple families impacted by fire at the Walnut Manor Apartments
Video
‘It’s a godsend’ Sleeping mats made of grocery bags aim to help Springfield’s homeless community
Video
Richland woman dies after being hit by a car near Conway
Video