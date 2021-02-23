“A Little Hula Heaven” by Uke 66-02/23/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Patton Alley Pub closes due to financial issues from the pandemic
Time to renew your Missouri hunting and fishing permits
The Midwest’s Asian carp problem may be a solution for world hunger
Video
Frigid February temperatures could mean fewer bugs come spring
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Sadie
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, February 23 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, February 22 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Trigger
Video
Monday, February 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Walnut Grove begins title defense by dominating Dadesville
Video
Arenado on Cards camp, “the way it should be.”
Video
Lady Bears climb to #23, set to visit Salukis
Video
Petrino names Johnson starting QB for spring opener
Video
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
“A Little Hula Heaven” by Uke 66-02/23/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Feb 23, 2021 / 09:31 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 23, 2021 / 09:31 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
City of Springfield considers partnership with ShotSpotter Respond
Video
Fatal crash near Reeds Spring, Missouri
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Ozarks
Patton Alley Pub closes due to financial issues from the pandemic
Can you stop wearing a mask after getting the COVID vaccine?