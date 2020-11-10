A Gift for Beth-11/10/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Asa Hutchinson to present state budget at 9 a.m.
Joplin tornado victims able to recover lost photos
Video
Mercy is offering rapid COVID-19 testing at all of its locations
Endangered Silver Advisory for Independence man canceled
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Tuesday, November 10 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Monday, November 9 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta expected to strengthen as it travels over Gulf of Mexico; Subtropical Storm Theta forms
Monday, November 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, November 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Masters week arrives with very different vibe
Video
Top Stories
Evangel football’s season finale canceled
Video
Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID-19
Notre Dame tightens coronavirus safety rules amid backlash over fans storming field
‘Keep the faith’: Chiefs fans’ confidence unshaken after close win over the Panthers
Video
The Big Game
VOTE 2020
Election Results
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Extravaganza
Auto Racing Challenge
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
A Gift for Beth-11/10/20
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Nov 10, 2020 / 10:41 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2020 / 10:41 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Kallie Koester
Cami Jenkins
Be Blessed
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Morning Melodies
Jeremy Rabe
Trending Stories
Woman demands free Chick-fil-A after claiming she is an FBI agent, gets arrested
Judge orders 11-year-old boy behind bars to await trial for allegedly killing 6-year-old neighbor
Video
WATCH: Jeopardy! contestant from Missouri remembers Alex Trebek
Video
Individual found deceased in Republic, another in custody
Mercy is offering rapid COVID-19 testing at all of its locations