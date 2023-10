Don’t miss the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest on the Historic Ozark Square this Saturday!! It’s going to be a fun time filled with cornhole, a beer run, and so much more!! Plus later this month don’t miss out on the Ozark Haunted Walking Tours presented by the Ozark Historic River District!!

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!