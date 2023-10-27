Just in time for Halloween, Michael Myers makes his return to select theaters for the 45th anniversary of “Halloween”!! Jeremy sat down with Executive Producer of the “Halloween” Franchise, Ryan Freimann, to take a walk down memory lane and tease what’s to come! Get your tickets now to catch one of three showings happening at Alamo Drafthouse up until the end of the spooky season!!

