We’re kicking off the holiday season right with The 12 Days of Buy Missouri giveaway! Now through December 13th we are highlighting 12 Missouri businesses and one lucky viewer will win a huge prize from buy Missouri… A gift basket with a product from every business we highlight. To register to win head over to the contests page. We will announce the winner on December 14th.

Today’s featured Missouri business is Omni-Spring Pillows! This woman-owned business in Jefferson City, MO takes pride in creating beautiful, handcrafted wellness pillows to sooth, comfort and relax your aches and pains away. Try their unique aromatherapy blends. Their pillows are handmade with 100% cotton, locally harvested golden flax seed, herbs and oils. All products may be used at room temperature for relaxation, but warm in the microwave or chill in the freezer for additional benefits.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!