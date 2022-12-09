We’re kicking off the holiday season right with The 12 Days of Buy Missouri giveaway! Now through December 13th we are highlighting 12 Missouri businesses and one lucky viewer will win a huge prize from buy Missouri… A gift basket with a product from every business we highlight. To register to win head over to the contests page. We will announce the winner on December 14th.

Today’s featured Missouri business is Honeysuckle Acres! Since 2007, Nick and Renee Kauffman and their children have worked hard at creating high quality products from the hive. The desire was to one day be able to work totally from home, and not have to have an outside job. This dream finally became a reality in 2013, and since then, many more products have been made to encompass the realm of all kinds of flavored honey, and healthy bath and body products.

Bees are Nick’s passion, and he loves taking care of them. Being out in the peace and quiet of nature, and getting to observe them working is one of his great joys. Honey is main thing they specialize in, but a close second are the bath and body products made from bee products, and other all natural substances. So if you are looking for a place to get pampered – this is it.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!