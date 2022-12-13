We’re kicking off the holiday season right with The 12 Days of Buy Missouri giveaway! Now through December 13th we are highlighting 12 Missouri businesses and one lucky viewer will win a huge prize from buy Missouri… A gift basket with a product from every business we highlight. To register to win head over to the contests page. We will announce the winner on December 14th.

Today’s featured Missouri business is GOPO Gourmet Popcorn! This woman-owned business creates small batch, super fresh gourmet popcorn that comes in flavors that will satisfy your sweet tooth or savory cravings.

In March 2013, my husband was hellbent on starting a unique popcorn destination. As crazy as it sounded there was no changing his mind. As all good things are started – out of desperation and drive for a more opportunities for our family – we created GOPO Gourmet Popcorn. Before opening our own storefront, we sold our popcorn out of a cute boutique named Plume. (And, we still do! You can arrange to pick up your orders from Plume when checking out online!) If I would have known how difficult it would be to get this business idea running, we probably wouldn’t have started. If we would have known how awesome it would feel to see the vision come to life, and all of the good that comes with it, we would have started sooner! We want to make GoPo a fun destination for all ages. We’d be happy to treat you! Visit our store located in Fulton’s Brick District to sample our fresh popcorn, enjoy a cup of coffee, and connect with friends. Our top flavors are always on tap! Offers fundraisers.

