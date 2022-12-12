We’re kicking off the holiday season right with The 12 Days of Buy Missouri giveaway! Now through December 13th we are highlighting 12 Missouri businesses and one lucky viewer will win a huge prize from buy Missouri… A gift basket with a product from every business we highlight. To register to win head over to the contests page. We will announce the winner on December 14th.

Today’s featured Missouri business is Ellbee’s Garlic Seasoning. Thier one-of-a-kind moist, minced, garlic seasoning has grown to a family of eight different, delectable gourmet blends. They’re so happy to be helping families have simple, time-saving, delicious gourmet meals with all natural, gluten-free ingredients. Not only can you order online, they’ve opened a General Store to make it even easier to give it a try or rebuy…it’s the best buzz your food will ever have!

Now you can buy Ellbee’s seasonings and all the grilling, brining, and cooking accompaniments at Ellbee’s General Store in old-town Wentzville, Missouri. As you step into Ellbee’s old brick store, you’ll be transported to a simpler time, when soda and candy shops were the place for families to enjoy each other and have a sweet treat.

