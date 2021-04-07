Price Cutter and Country Mart are your local employee-owned grocer, it is our promise to serve the community to the best of our ability. We promise to serve the community by supporting local organizations who address issues that are dear to our hearts, such as hunger relief, education and health and human services. We promise to serve the community by providing tools to educate and promote healthy eating habits for children and adults. We promise to serve the community by practicing Earth-friendly grocery operations in an effort to preserve our environment. Our goal is to be your neighborhood grocer devoted to delivering the best quality and service at the best value.