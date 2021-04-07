Dishn’ It

Price Cutter and Country Mart are your local employee-owned grocer, it is our promise to serve the community to the best of our ability. We promise to serve the community by supporting local organizations who address issues that are dear to our hearts, such as hunger relief, education and health and human services. We promise to serve the community by providing tools to educate and promote healthy eating habits for children and adults. We promise to serve the community by practicing Earth-friendly grocery operations in an effort to preserve our environment. Our goal is to be your neighborhood grocer devoted to delivering the best quality and service at the best value.

Positively Kelly

Positively Kelly

Fox Feedback

Fox Feedback

Kelly Smith

Kelly Smith

Morning Melodies

Morning Melodies

Cami Jenkins

Cami Jenkins

Keeping Up With The Community

Rabe Reviews

Rabe Reviews

Dance Party

Ozarks Fox AM Dance Party

Fox Food

Fox Food

Coffee Talk

Coffee Talk

AM Oddities

AM Oddities

Trending Stories