Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
How many times a day do you reach for your phone?
Springfield women bring awareness to infertility
Family struggling with infertility prepares for embryo adoption
Suspect arrested for plotting New York City attack in the name of ISIS
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Hurricane Dorian Livestream
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
SEC Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Expanded ‘Big Game Bound’ launches Sept. 5
Top Stories
Lumberjacks rip Bears in 2019 opener
Martinez heats up, Springfield splits with Frisco
MSU Men’s Soccer opener cancelled due to weather despite 2-0 lead
Cards snap streak, beat Frisco
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream
The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters – 8/30/19
Our Ozarks
Posted:
Aug 30, 2019 / 04:21 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 30, 2019 / 04:21 PM CDT
Saturday, September 28th