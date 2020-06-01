Tent Sale at PFI Western – 6/1/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Top Stories
Springfield Art Museum reopening June 9
Top Stories
Parson says violence and destruction is not the answer
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival is canceled due to COVID-19
Nearly 3 dozen semi-automatic guns stolen from pawn shop
Trump slams governors as ‘weak,’ urges crackdown on protests
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
Top Stories
Monday, June 1 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Sunday, May 31 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, May 31 Forecast
Video
Saturday, May 30 Overnight Forecast
Video
Saturday, May 30 Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Future of stadiums, arenas promise high tech, low capacity
Gallery
Top Stories
Ozark Summer baseball draws athletes across the country
Video
Lake Report: May 29th, Lake of the Ozarks
Video
Football returns to the Ozarks amid state re-opening
Video
St. Louis to pay Hammons Field game-day workers Covid relief
Video
GRADUATE TOGETHER OZARKS
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Tent Sale at PFI Western – 6/1/20
Our Ozarks
Posted:
Jun 1, 2020 / 04:16 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 1, 2020 / 04:16 PM CDT
Donate Today Food Drive
Trending Stories
Silver Dollar City announces reopening date
Interaction between protesters and police ends with a handshake
Video
Restaurant from Lake of the Ozarks releases statement on COVID-19 patient who dined at business
Saturdays protest led to four incidents Springfield police say
Video
Local News