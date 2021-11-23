Ozarks Live – Women In Need Bake Sale – 11/23/2021

SPRINGFIELD, MO.- Don Wessel Honda is moving on after 55 years. The dealership announced earlier today via Facebook that it had been purchased by Tad Pinegar.

Pinegar, who takes over as Dealer Principal of Pinegar Honda on December 1st, is a second-generation dealer and plans to continue the same great service that Don Wessel Honda has come to be known for. All current personnel will be keeping their jobs as well.