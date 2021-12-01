Ozarks Live – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles Sweepstakes – 11/30/2021

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two children were shot during a standoff in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday, and one of those children later died from their injuries, officials say.

Investigators said a gunman accused of shooting a woman at Welborn Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday morning left the park in an SUV. Several hours later investigators found the SUV parked at an apartment complex near North 55th Street and Everett Ave.