Why Tia Coleman Invited a Family of Strangers to Her Hospital Room

BRANSON, Mo.– She’s one of the most recognizable survivors of the Table Rock Tragedy, but this story is likely one you haven’t heard.

It was just a few days after the sinking. Tia Coleman was recovering at Cox Branson.

During her recovery, she met Brandei Clifton, a public information officer with the hospital.

For some reason, Clifton recalls, Coleman asked to meet her family. Clifton obliged.

Clifton later introduced her children to Colman, and they hit it off.

“She was smiling and laughing,” Clifton recalls, still curious to why Coleman had requested the meetup.

Her kids seemed to figure it out pretty quickly.

I was going back to my car and I was putting them in their car seats,” Clifton says. “And my twelve-year-old said ‘Mom do you realize that we are the exact same ages as the three that she lost?’… Like, here I am. I get to go home and make supper and I’ve got all three of them with me, the whole gang, and she has nothing. She lost it all in just a moment and so I think about that all the time.”

“For whatever reason that day she needed to see them,” Clifton says.

