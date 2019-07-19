Trauma Treatment: How Responders are Recovering

BRANSON, Mo.– When 17 people perished on one of Branson’s oldest attractions, Former Branson Mayor Karen Best says everyone needed time to process things.

Within moments of seeing the first patients to come in from the Table Rock Sinking, many nurses at Cox Hospital realized they were in for a day they’d have trouble erasing from their minds.

Those in the pediatric wing, like Jessica Moser, were having an especially hard time.

Some of the first people to look victims in their eyes were paramedics or fire & rescue crews. Getting survivors immediate medical treatment was a task that came with unimaginable pressure. For some, it required time to heal.

It seems healing is something many will need to take one day at a time.