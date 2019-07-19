Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy

One year ago tragedy struck Branson, today we look back on that day and remember those who are no longer with us.

Taken By Storm: Lessons From Table Rock (Part One)

One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo.– One year ago, 17 people died aboard a duck boat that sank on Table Rock Lake. Now, Ozarks First is looking back on the tragedy. In our hour-long special report, you’ll hear from witnesses who saw the boat sink, first responders who jumped into action, and the medical teams who comforted the physically damaged and emotionally broken.

You’ll also hear updates on litigation that followed the sinking. U.S. Senators who are taking on the duck boat industry as we know it will weigh in.

This is part one of a two-part series.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Take by Storm Podcast

Tragedy on Table Rock Lake part 1

Missouri Boat Accident Duck Boats_1557358465287

Tragedy on Table Rock Lake part 2

Missouri Boat Accident Duck Boats_1557358465287

"Ride the Ducks" Survivor Speaks out about her Terrifying Experience and Losing her Family

Tia_Coleman_Story_0_20180721033414