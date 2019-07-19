Recap: How Did This Happen?

BRANSON, Mo.– On July 19th, 2018, 17 Branson-goers hopped aboard Stretch Duck 7, set out on Table Rock Lake, and eventually lost their lives when the boat sank. What happened in those moments leading up to the sinking?

“I looked at the pictures that were taken of these families as they were getting on board and they were so excited and they had smiles on their faces,” recalls Former Branson Mayor Karen Best. “You just can’t help but think, ‘What were they thinking at that time?’.”

A severe weather watch had been in effect since 11:20 that morning. Even still, the Ride the Ducks tour started its voyage out onto Table Rock Lake at around 6:55 that evening.

By 7:09, the first 911 call came in.

The storm proved to be too much for Stretch Duck 7, which would eventually sink to the bottom of Table Rock Lake.

By the end of the night, 17 people would be confirmed dead. Seven people would sustain injuries. Eight people would refuse treatment.