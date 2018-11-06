High-Powered Water Pump Removed From Duck Boat Before it Sank in Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. – The Kansas City Star obtained court records showing that a high-powered water pump had been removed from the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake earlier this year and replaced with two less-powerful pumps.

The high-powered pump, called a Higgins pump, was a bilge pump capable of pushing out 250 gallons of water per minute from the bottom of the boat, according to the Star.

In its place, two electric bilge pumps were installed in the duck boat in its place. These pumps are only capable of pushing out 20 gallons of water or less per minute, according to the Star.

The Kansas City Star reports that it is still not clear why the pump was replaced.

The Star also reported that 11 of 22 Branson duck boats had bilge pump issues in the past 3.5 years, including both duck boats which were on Table Rock Lake the night of the tragedy.

Federal authorities continue to investigate the fatal boat sinking on the lake.

The Kansas City Star’s full story can be read here.