Duck Boat Captain Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A federal grand jury has indicted the duck boat captain of the boat that sank and killed 17 people on Table Rock Lake in July.

Tim Garrison, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri announced this morning that Kenneth Scott McKee, 51, of Mt. Vernon, was charged with misconduct, negligence, or inattention to duty by a ship’s officer, resulting in the death of another person in the 17 count indictment. McKee is charged with one count for each of the 17 people who died when the boat sank.

The federal indictment alleges that during severe weather McKee failed to instruct passengers to put on floatation devices and failed to immediately increase speed and head to the nearest shore. The indictment also said McKee failed to raise the side curtains during the severe weather

31 people were on the duck boat when it sank, killing 17 people, including 9 from one Indiana family.

Numerous civil lawsuits have also been filed against Ripley Entertainment, the company that owns and operates the boats.

To read the full indictment, click here.