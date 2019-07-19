Breaking News
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy

One year ago tragedy struck Branson, today we look back on that day and remember those who are no longer with us.

BREAKING: Names of Those who Died in Duck Boat Accident Released

Below are the names of those who died in the boating tragedy at “Ride the Ducks” in Branson, Missouri, given by the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.

-William Asher, 69, St. Louis, Mo.

-Rosemarie Hamann, 68, St. Louis Mo.

-Janice Bright, 63, Higginsville, Mo.

-William Bright, 65, Higginsville, Mo.

-Angela Coleman, 45, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Arya Coleman, 1, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Belinda Coleman, 69, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Ervin Coleman, 76, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Evan Coleman, 7, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Glenn Coleman, 40, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Horace Coleman, 70, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Maxwell Coleman, 2, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Reece Coleman, 9, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Leslie Dennison, 64, Illinois.

-Bob Williams, 73, Branson.

-Lance Smith, 15, Osceola, Ark.

-Steve Smith, 53, Osceola, Ark.

