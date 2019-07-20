90-year-old Watched Duck Boat Sink: “It was like a nightmare.”

BRANSON, Mo.– Pat Styron, a 90-year-old visiting Branson from her home town of Granby, Missouri, had just sat down to eat dinner on the Showboat Branson Belle when the announcement rang out.

“The captain of the ship came through and said ‘The boat’s down! The boat’s down! The duck boat’s down!’,” she told Ozarks First.

Styron watched as the crew of the Branson Belle jumped into the water to rescue the duck boat’s passengers.

What she saw next she calls a nightmare.

“I remember one boy. He looked like a teenager,” she said. “They got him on and he was laying down on the boat. And then they pronounced him dead.”

Styron has hope measures will be put in place to keep a tragedy like this from happening again.