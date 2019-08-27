Nixa schools cut down stress with a therapy dog

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Schools has added a second therapy dog on its campuses.

Luna is an Alaskan Malamute that serves students enrolled at Nixa’s S.C.O.R.E. Alternative School.

S.C.O.R.E. is designed to be an intervention program for students who are experiencing difficulty at the Nixa HS main campus.

Miranda Livingston, who teaches at S.C.O.R.E. requested to have a therapy dog for her students.

Livingston said Luna impacts not only her students but all of the students on campus.

Livingston said Luna is able to pick out students who might be having a bad day and cheer them up.

She said the students were very excited to learn that Luna was going to become a part of the district.

Livingston told me she’s thankful Nixa School leaders were able to recognize the positive impact a therapy animal can have in an educational setting.