Texans interview Bieniemy, 3 others in coaching search

NFL

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 29: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargersat Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KC Chiefs game of the week

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans say they’ve interviewed four more candidates to replace fired coach Bill O’Brien.

The Texans announced Monday they have completed interviews with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Baltimore assistant head coach/receivers coach David Culley.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly had been unhappy the team did not immediately reach out to Bieniemy for an interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NFL Widget Iframe

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

NFL Division Standings West

Viewer Panel Sign Up

KC Chiefs Headlines

KC Chiefs headlines

Trending Stories

NFL Top Story Widget

AFC Division Standings

KC Chiefs Headlines

KC Chiefs Widget

Chiefs Schedule 2019

Sports Tweets