Texans interview Bieniemy, 3 others in coaching search

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans say they’ve interviewed four more candidates to replace fired coach Bill O’Brien.
The Texans announced Monday they have completed interviews with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Baltimore assistant head coach/receivers coach David Culley.
Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly had been unhappy the team did not immediately reach out to Bieniemy for an interview.