Reports: Eric Bieniemy to emerge as candidate for USC head coach

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (C) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

LOS ANGELES — Two days after firing coach Clay Helton, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly emerging as a head coaching candidate for USC.

All that to say Bieniemy DESERVES to have a NFL Head Coaching job. At this point, he’s practically over-qualified. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 14, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bieniemy has told people close to him in the past that the position at USC is one of the few positions in the college ranks that would interest him.

Bieniemy became a top head coaching candidate this past offseason and interviewed for all vacant NFL jobs.

Despite not landing any head coach gig, current and former players, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid have said Bieniemy deserves a job in the NFL.

Eric Bieniemy should be the top candidate for USC’s head coaching vacancy but he has EARNED the opportunity to be an NFL Head Coach — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 14, 2021

Bieniemy played football at the University of Colorado, where he also started his coaching career in 2001 as a running backs coach.

He went to high school in southern California, which is one of the draws to the USC job in Los Angeles.

Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced a change in leadership to their football program after the team lost to Stanford 42-28.

We are making a change in the leadership of our football program. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/xChL8xi0oG — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) September 13, 2021

“Clay is one of the finest human beings I have met in this industry, and he has been a tremendous role model and mentor to our young men,” Bohn said. “We appreciate his many years of service to our university and wish him nothing but the very best. Consistent with our values as an institution, he deserves the utmost respect from the Trojan Family during this transition.”

Assistant head coach Donte Williams will serve as the interim head coach this season as the school works to find the full time replacement.