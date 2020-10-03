Report: Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus

by: WFLA

Posted:

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton walks to the field for an NFL football training camp practice, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, Pool)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the news Saturday morning. He said the Patriots have been doing “mass testing and re-testing” and say there is no further spread of the virus on the team.

Newton will not play in the team’s game Sunday vs. the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, Schefter said. The team released a statement saying they will follow the NFL’s guidance regarding the trip to Kansas City.

“The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority,” the organization said.

The Patriots backup quarterbacks are Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

