Replay official for Chiefs-Titans dies on his way home from game

CHICAGO – OCTOBER 14: Umpire Carl Madsen #92 awaits a play during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on October 14, 2007 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE — One of the most experienced replay officials in the NFL, Carl Madsen, died on his way home from the Kansas City Chiefs-Tennessee Titans game Sunday afternoon in Nashville.

“A terrific friend and colleague, Carl’s love of football and dedication to officiating was ever-present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country,” Walt Anderson, NFL senior VP of officiating training and development, said. “A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed.”

Terrible news: A longtime member of the NFL officiating family, replay official Carl Madsen, passed away tragically Sunday while en route home from the Kansas City-Tennessee game. He was 71. pic.twitter.com/aX5dVAGNKl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2021

Madsen, 71, was an on-field official for 12 years from 1997 to 2008. He transitioned to become a replay official in 2009.

His 12 years as a replay official made him the most experienced of the 17 replay officials in the league, along with Paul Weidner.

He served in the Air Force from 1973 to 1976.

The NFL has not announced how Madsen died.