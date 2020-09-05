Reid preparing to make Chiefs roster cuts Saturday, despite no NFL preseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)– Saturday will be one of the toughest days in the NFL. Many players will be told all the hard work they put in to make the team wasn’t enough.

Before the Houston Texans come to Kansas City on Thursday, teams have to make roster cuts, narrowing down their training camp group to just 53. The deadline is 3 p.m. Saturday CST.

“It’s tough to tell somebody that they’ve just busted their tail for you, for ‘X’ number of the weeks and then they tell you it didn’t work out, so that’s a tough thing,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday.

“On the other hand, you want to take that and try to turn it into a positive for them so that they have something they work toward.”

With no preseason games this season, whittling down from 80 to 53 puts a little pressure on the team to get the right names on the roster.

“I’m not afraid, but Veach is scared to death up there,” Reid said with a laugh. “No, I’m just kidding. Listen, you go through and you make those decisions all the time in this business, and you make it, You stick to it. You have a reason why you did it.”

Once the Chiefs get down to 53, without the experience of playing under the lights, making sure things run smoothly with game day procedures and rookies getting game experience — how will the first game look?

“The one unique thing about this is we kind of know (the Texans) and they know us,” Reid said. “I still think it’s going to be a good product. I think with two good teams playing like this that have good experience in their program with their coaching staff, it’s still going to be a heck of a football game.”

And he promises no layover in excitement of opening night and getting the ring this past week.

“I think this team just goes on to the next: What’s next now?”

Next is the home opener Thursday against Houston.