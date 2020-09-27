Reid, Harbaugh bring mutual respect into Monday night clash

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(AP)– The relationship between Andy Reid and John Harbaugh grew roots in Philadelphia, and the two successful NFL coaches have remained friends despite competing against each other for supremacy in the AFC.

Harbaugh used much of the knowledge he absorbed during his 10-year run as an Eagles assistant under Reid to become a successful head coach with the Baltimore Ravens.

Although Reid and Harbaugh stay in close contact, communication was put on hold in the days leading up to the Monday night showdown between Reid’s defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Ravens, who have won 14 straight regular-season games.