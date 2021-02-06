Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson top Hall of Fame candidates

FILE – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton manning talks prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Denver, in this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, file photo. More than two decades ago Charles Woodson beat out Peyton Manning for a prestigious college award. Something called the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, they likely will share an even more impressive football honor: entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

(AP) — More than two decades ago Charles Woodson beat out Peyton Manning for the Heisman Trophy.

Now they likely will share an even more impressive football honor: entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Manning and Woodson are two of the most dominant players at their positions in the NFL from 1998 until their retirements in early 2016. They are among the leading contenders for induction when The Associated Press announces its 2020 individual awards tonight during the NFL Honors television show.

The other first-year eligibles under consideration for August enshrinement are former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson, and sack master Jared Allen, who played for four teams.

