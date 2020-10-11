NFL postpones Patriots, Broncos game; Titans have new COVID-19 case

The National Football League is dealing with more fallout from positive COVID-19 cases, postponing the Denver Broncos game against the New England Patriots scheduled for Monday evening, and determining what to do following another coronavirus case involving the Tennessee Titans.

The developments will likely have an impact on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at noon, and then the Buffalo Bills next Sunday, but that could change if the Bills don’t play the Titans on Tuesday.

The Chiefs also have another positive case on its coaching staff following last week’s confirmed case with practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. The NFL hasn’t announced any changes for Kansas City’s matchup against the Raiders. Their game against the Bills was moved from Thursday, October 15 to the following Sunday, but that was contingent on the Titans not having more positive COVID-19 cases. FOX4 will continue to follow developments with the schedule and share any updates as the league confirms them.

The Associated Press reports that a person familiar with the situation in New England says the Patriots closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Titans did the same after one of its staff members tested positive.

The Patriots’ latest positive result puts their outbreak at four according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the latest results.

The Titans last played Sept. 27 because of an outbreak that has now reached 24. They’ve already had a game with Pittsburgh first postponed, then rescheduled to Oct. 25. They sent out a statement saying they learned a staff member tested positive.

“We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps,” the Titans said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report