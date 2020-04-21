The Kansas City Chiefs have the last pick in the NFL Draft for a good reason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Draft will stage the first round Thursday night, April 23.

It’ll be a completely virtual draft with all parties attending via their home computers.

Think of it as a huge fantasy football draft with real teams and real players.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the last pick, but there’s a good reason for that.

It took 50 years for the Kansas City Chiefs to win its second Super Bowl Championship, and Chiefs Kingdom celebrated with joyous enthusiasm.

There’s one tiny issue with being the defending NFL champs.

“First of all it’s a nice problem to have,” Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Chiefs said. “I’ve been on the other side when you have the first pick after a 2-14 season. That’s not as fun. “

Indeed when the 32 teams gather online later this week, the last team to pick in each round will be the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s a small price to pay for the Lombardi Trophy.

“I’m ok with it being 32,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “We’re ok. Most of all we’ll get a player, a good player that can help us. Doesn’t need to be any particular position.”

There are seven rounds in the NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs have picks in five of those seven rounds.

The Chiefs traded their sixth and seventh round picks in past years for defensive players.

But that doesn’t mean this is etched in stone.

Kansas City could trade their first-round pick for additional picks later in the draft, or the team could trade away players for additional picks.

We’ll have to just wait and see.

“Think of the Chris Jones strategy in 16,” Holthus said. “They were at 28 and went to 37 got extra picks and got Chris Jones.”

Regardless of how many picks the Chiefs have, the NFL draft will be unlike any other.

Because of the COVID-19 shutdown, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will host a virtual draft from his home in Bronxville, New York.

The team general managers, scouts and coaches will all be in their homes away from still locked up team headquarters and draft rooms.

The players themselves will be watching from home and brought in via Skype or Zoom when picked.

And it’ll all be televised on ESPN.

It will be one giant virtual experience with 32 teams futures on the line.

But Reid says it could help the fans.

Most of whom are under stay at home orders.

“It could be a positive give a little bit of life back to the country right now,” Reid said. ” I’m sensitive to both sides as the league is.”

Remember where we talked about nothing being etched in stone?

Peter King from NBC Sports is reporting that the Chiefs would love to trade up in the draft to grab Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

The Chiefs would only do that if Ruggs falls into the 20’s Thursday night.

Ruggs would be another rocket in Patrick Mahomes’ arsenal. He had the fastest 40 time of all the prospects running a 4.27-second 40-yard dash.

Of his eight touchdown receptions last season at Alabama three were for 70 yards or more.