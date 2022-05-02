KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs drafted 10 rookies in the 2022 NFL Draft but are not finished there.

According to reports, Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross signed with the Chiefs, days after going undrafted.

In 2018, Ross put on an impressive freshman campaign playing in 15 games and catching 46 catches for 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns.

In the national championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ross had a game-high 153 receiving yards on 6 catches and added a touchdown.

He followed it up with 14 games, 66 catches, 865 yards and 8 touchdowns in his second season at Clemson.

Ross missed the 2020 season after being diagnosed with a congenital fusion condition that affected his neck and spine, but came back in 2021 and led the team with 46 catches and 514 receiving yards.

During his entire career with the Tigers, Ross recorded 158 catches for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns, the latter is good for fifth in school history.

Before the 2020 season, Ross underwent surgery for Klippel-Feil Syndrome, an abnormal fusion of two or more bones in the neck.

The condition can limit the movement in the neck and cause hearing and eye issues.

His comeback earned him the ACC Brian Piccolo Award, given to the conference’s most courageous player.

“Justyn Ross is the epitome of the Brian Piccolo Award,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “This is a great, great player who went from being told he was never going to play football again, to maybe there is a 50 percent chance and facing a 17-19 month grueling process. To see him come back and play 10 games and do the things that he did, I am so grateful.

The 6-foot-4-inch tall wide receiver will now compete for a spot on the Chiefs roster to catch passes from 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes in a room that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon and fellow rookie Skyy Moore.