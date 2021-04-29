Eagles trade with Cowboys, take Smith at 10

FILE – Alabama’s DeVonta Smith speaks with the media after an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo. DeVonta Smith is expected to be a first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

(AP) — The first offensive lineman chosen in the NFL draft is Penei Sewell of Oregon. The tackle who opted out of last season has been taken seventh overall by Detroit and should be an immediate starter.

The run on offensive players ends at the eighth slot with Carolina taking perhaps the fastest player in this group, South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn, the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn.

And next up is another son of a former NFL starter, Patrick Surtain II. The Alabama All-America cornerback winds up in Denver, which took Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round a year ago.

The first trade of the draft has Philadelphia moving up two spots to No. 10 and selecting DaVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy-wining receiver from Alabama. The Eagles made the deal with division rival Dallas and also jumped ahead of another NFC East team, the Giants. The Cowboys get a third-round pick and move back to No. 12.

Six of the top 10 picks are from the SEC, three from Alabama.