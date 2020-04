FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, in Jacksonville, Fla. Veach was instrumental in the drafting of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he overhauled the entire defense in one offseason, and he helped to give coach Andy Reid the pieces to reach the big game in Miami on Sunday. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing help in the defensive backfield, along the interior of their offensive line and in the linebackers corps during the NFL draft.

But they won’t have a pick until the end of the first round and they have just five in total. That means they could be forced to pick the best player available rather than a plug-and-play guy for a bigger need. That brings such players as Georgia running back D’Andre Swift into the picture.