Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
Top Stories
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Top Stories
Is tanning still cool? Young people are wearing more sunscreen
Ladies from a local nursing home competed in a pageant
Summer safety day; summer heat could be the difference between life and death
The Girlfriend Getaway begins day 3 in a North Arkansas cavern
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Monday, June 17 Evening Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
NFL Draft
Officials: 500,000 fans attend NFL Draft in Nashville
NFL Draft Ends: Let’s talk quarterbacks
Texans’ Ryan Griffin arrested for public intoxication, ‘destroying’ Nashville hotel window
PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft
Draft in Music City: Former NFL GM talks biggest winners of the 1st round
More NFL Draft Headlines
Chiefs’ Hill suspended after audio discussing child abuse
200,000 attend Day 1 of 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville
3 QBs and lots of defenders highlight 1st round of draft
Crowds flock to NFL Draft fan experience
Full List: Round 1 NFL Draft selections
PHOTOS: Round 1 of the NFL Draft
PHOTOS: Red carpet looks from The Draft in Music City
PHOTOS: Red carpet looks from The Draft in Music City
Murray would be 22nd Heisman winner drafted No. 1 overall
The Draft in Music City: Top 3 Prospects in this year’s draft