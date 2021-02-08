Mahomes thanks fans, says Super Bowl loss ‘hurts a lot’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sits on the turf during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TAMPA, Fla. (WDAF)— Patrick Mahomes took time to thank Chiefs Kingdom moments after losing Super Bowl LV to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He tweeted “Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support. Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back!”

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support. Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back! 💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 8, 2021

The tweet came about 30 minutes after he wrapped up postgame interviews with national and local media. Mahomes’ message was much the same as he addressed the loss.

“We knew it wasn’t always gonna be successful and you weren’t gonna be able to win a thousand championships in a row,” Mahomes said. “We knew we were going to go through times like this and adversity and I think the best thing about it is the guys that we have the leadership ability to be even better next year.”

Even as the Chiefs Quarterback spoke about his hopes for another Super Bowl appearance, he also shared the crushing feeling that came with Sunday’s loss.

“Obviously it hurts right now, it hurts a lot,” Mahomes said. “Obviously we didn’t end the season the way we wanted to. We can learn from that. We can learn from the successes we had during the season and at the end of the day we have to come into this next year with a blank slate and try to find a way to get to the Super Bowl again.”

Mahomes points out that his teammates know how he feels, but they aren’t the only ones who know what he’s going through.

“My dad lost in the World Series in his career and he continued to battle, continued to be who he was,” Mahomes said.

Both Mahomes and Head Coach Andy Reid took responsibility for the loss in Super Bowl LV. Both also said they have a great group of coaches and players and plan to make a run for Super Bowl LVI next season.